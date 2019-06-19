BP rig finally reaches North Sea oilfield following Greenpeace delays

BP's Paul B. Loyd Jr. drilling rig reportedly reached its destination in the North Sea today after 11 days of delays due to Greenpeace protests.

The rig left Scotland last Friday after being held for six days by Greenpeace activists who had climbed and camped out on one of its legs, then it was forced to turn away three times after a Greenpeace ship prevented it from reaching the Vorlich oilfield to start its drilling campaign.

BP announced plans last year to invest $250M to develop the Vorlich field in the central North Sea, which holds an estimated 30M boe.