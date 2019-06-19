T-Mobile readying Boost auction if Dish deal falls through - Reuters

T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) is preparing an alternative plan for an auction of prepaid service Boost Mobile if it can't reach a deal to sell the unit to Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH), Reuters reports.

That's in order to secure T-Mobile's long-awaited proposed $26B merger with Sprint (NYSE:S). Recent reports have Justice Dept. approval hinging on the two companies unloading the prepaid offering and related spectrum in order to avoid taking a dominant position in prepaid services, and that Dish is nearing a $6B deal for those assets.

Despite Dish's front-runner status, T-Mobile adviser Goldman Sachs was telling prospective buyers as recently as yesterday that it's preparing to auction the assets -- though it's not yet clear exactly what i up for sale.

A source in the report says T-Mobile is hopeful to reach an deal with DOJ by early next week.