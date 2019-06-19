Grocery Outlet Holding prices its IPO at $22, above the high end of the range

Grocery Outlet Holding prices its IPO of 17.18M common shares at $22/share.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 2.58M common shares.

The shares are expected to begin trading on Nasdaq on June 20 under the symbol “GO”

Closing date is June 24.

Net proceeds will be used to repay the term loan outstanding under its second lien credit agreement and any remainder to repay a portion of the term loan outstanding under its first lien credit agreement.

Source: Press Release

Grocery Outlet Holding launches initial public offering