Waymo partners with Renault-Nissan alliance

Up until now, Waymo (GOOG, GOOGL), a subsidiary of Google's parent company Alphabet, has been testing a small fleet of its own self-driving cars - Chrysler Pacifica minivans - just outside of Phoenix.
The company is now branching out as a technology and services provider in the industry.
In a new deal signed with the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance (OTCPK:RNLSY, OTCPK:NSANY, OTC:MMTOY), Waymo and the automakers will study market opportunities related to autonomous transportation systems in France and Japan, hoping to develop profitable driverless services for passengers and deliveries.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox