Waymo partners with Renault-Nissan alliance

Up until now, Waymo (GOOG, GOOGL), a subsidiary of Google's parent company Alphabet, has been testing a small fleet of its own self-driving cars - Chrysler Pacifica minivans - just outside of Phoenix.

The company is now branching out as a technology and services provider in the industry.

In a new deal signed with the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance (OTCPK:RNLSY, OTCPK:NSANY, OTC:MMTOY), Waymo and the automakers will study market opportunities related to autonomous transportation systems in France and Japan, hoping to develop profitable driverless services for passengers and deliveries.