Oil +3% as Iran shoots down U.S. drone

Reacting to the downing of a U.S. drone over the Strait of Hormuz, oil prices spiked overnight, with WTI crude soaring 3.2% to $55.49/bbl.

The U.S. maintains the RQ-4 Global Hawk was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile in international airspace, though Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said it was operating over its jurisdiction.

Washington previously alleged Tehran fired a missile at another drone last week that responded to the attack on two oil tankers near the Gulf of Oman.

While the U.S. blames Iran for the attack on the ships, the Islamic Republic denied it was involved.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX, WTID, USOI, USOU, USOD, NRGD, NRGO, NRGU, NRGZ, OILD, OILU, USAI, YGRN