Mexico first to ratify USMCA trade deal

Just a week after dodging new U.S. tariffs on its exports, Mexico ratified the USMCA trade deal designed to succeed NAFTA, even though the U.S. and Canada have yet to do the same.

The new deal is particularly important to the auto industry, since it lifts the proportion of components that have to be made in the region for a vehicle to qualify for duty-free access to 75% from 62.5%.

Some inputs must also be made in areas where the average wage is a relatively high $16 an hour.

ETFs: EWW, MXF, MXE, HEWW, MEXX, FLMX