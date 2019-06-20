Does Trump have authority to demote Powell?

While he's not planning to do so right now, President Trump told confidants as recently as Wednesday that he believes he has the authority to replace Jerome Powell by demoting him to a board governor role, Bloomberg reports.

The Fed Chair has a difference of opinion. "The law is clear that I have a four-year term, and I fully intend to serve it," he declared yesterday.

Trump has repeatedly accused Powell of not doing enough to bolster the economy, calling for lower interest rates as he seeks to offset the unfair trade practices and currency manipulation of China and Europe.