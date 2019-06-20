Who is replacing Mario Draghi?

Following bombshell remarks on restarting the ECB's bond-buying scheme, European leaders are gathering in Brussels today - for the second round of talks - on who should lead the European Commission.

Once that's figured out, the route will be open for choosing the next Draghi, whose current term expires on Oct. 31. Almost all of the final contenders are members of the ECB's Governing Council and are likely to follow the largely dovish strategies of Draghi, except for perhaps Jens Weidmann, current governor of the Bundesbank.