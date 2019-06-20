Vera Bradley to acquire majority ownership of Pura Vida for $75M

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) to acquire a 75% interest in Creative Genius, Inc., which also operates under the name Pura Vida Bracelets for a cash consideration of $75M and up to $22.5M in incremental earnout consideration.

Pura Vida has a strong growth profile, and the transaction is expected to be accretive to earnings in FY2020

The transaction is expected to close late in Vera Bradley’s Q22020.

Vera Bradley has the right to acquire the remaining 25% stake in Pura Vida five years post-closing.

Pura Vida will operate as a subsidiary from its current headquarters in La Jolla, California, and will continue to be led by Thall and Goodman.