Bank of England holds rates steady, future moves depend on Brexit

The Bank of England's monetary policy committee voted unanimously to keep the bank rate at 0.75%, but signals future rate hikes if there's a smooth Brexit and if the economy develops as expected.

The pound rises 0.5% against the U.S. dollar to $1.27, and the U.K. 10-year Gilt rallies, pushing yield down 5.5 basis points to 0.812%.

Also votes unanimously to keep the stock of sterling non-financial investment-grade corporate bond purchases, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves at £10B ($12.7B).

Also to maintain the stock of U.K. government bond purchases, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves at £435B.

Says underlying growth in the U.K. appears to have weakened slightly in H1 2019 vs. 2018.

If there's a smooth Brexit and the economy develops as expected, the central bank's committee may tighten monetary policy "at a gradual pace and to a limited extent," the statement said.

The economic outlook will depend "significantly on the nature and timing of EU withdrawal."

