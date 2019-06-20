Darden Restaurants -5% after light outlook

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) reports blended same-store sales growth of 1.6% in FQ4 to trail the consensus estimate for a 2.4% gain.

Sam-restaurant sales by brand: Olive Garden +2.4%, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen -3.2%, LongHorn Steakhouse +3.3%, Yard House -1.4%, The Capital Grille +2.9%, Seasons 52 -2.1%, Eddie V's +2.0%, Bahama Breeze -1.9%.

The restaurant operator bought back ~$280M worth of stock in FQ4.

Looking ahead, Darden sees FY20 revenue of $8.961B to $9.047B vs. $9.09B consensus and EPS of $6.30 to $6.45 vs. $6.46 consensus.

Shares of Darden are down 4.62% in premarket trading to $111.99.

