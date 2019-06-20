Radian reports $334.5M of notes tendered, to redeem rest of 2020 notes

Radian (NYSE:RDN) reports that $334.5M of notes were tendered under its cash tender offer for notes due 2020 and 2021.

~$207.2M, or 88.5%, of its 5.25% senior notes due 2020 were tendered and $127.3M, or 64.4% of its 7.00% senior notes due 2021 were tendered as of 5:00 PM ET, June 19, 2019 when the offer expired.

Debt financing, through an offering of senior debt securities, is expected to close on June 24, 2019.

Radian expects to redeem the remaining 2020 notes on or promptly after July 25, 2019.