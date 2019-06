Vanguard declares quarterly distribution on ETFs

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE) - $0.5839. 30-Day SEC Yield of 2.01%.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV) - $0.6488. 30-Day SEC Yield of 2.73%.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) - $0.4879. 30-Day SEC Yield of 1.31%.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) - $0.4612. 30-Day SEC Yield of 1.44%.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) - $0.5610. 30-Day SEC Yield of 2.22%.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) - $0.2477. 30-Day SEC Yield of 0.48%.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) - $0.6343. 30-Day SEC Yield of 1.95%.

Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) - $0.6869. 30-Day SEC Yield of 3.67%.

Payable June 26; for shareholders of record June 24; ex-div June 21. 30-Day SEC yield as of May 31.

