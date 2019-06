Vanguard declares quarterly distribution on ETFs

Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) - $0.9811. 30-Day SEC Yield of 3.21%.

Vanguard U.S. Liquidity Factor ETF (NYSE:VFLQ) - $0.2344. 30-Day SEC Yield of 1.60%.

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSE:VFMV) - $0.5513. 30-Day SEC Yield of 2.89%.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSE:VFMO) - $0.2862. 30-Day SEC Yield of 1.39%.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSE:VFQY) - $0.3124. 30-Day SEC Yield of 1.48%.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSE:VFVA) - $0.3698. 30-Day SEC Yield of 1.98%.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (OTC:ESGV) - $0.1756. 30-Day SEC Yield of 1.74%.

Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (NYSE:VFMF) - $0.3572. 30-Day SEC Yield of 1.72%.

Payable June 26; for shareholders of record June 24; ex-div June 21. 30-Day SEC yield as of May 31.

Press Release