Verastem announces leadership changes

Verastem's (NASDAQ:VSTM) President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Robert Forrester has decided to step down from his position.

COO Dan Paterson will take over the president role. He will also take charge of the executive team until a new CEO is found.

Rob Gagnon, Chief Financial Officer, will also assume the role of Chief Business Officer.

Also, the Company is reiterating its previous FY19 guidance. Net product revenue from the sales of COPIKTRA is expected in the range of $10M to 12M.