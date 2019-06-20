Shopify gets new Street-high target

Rosenblatt raises its Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) target from $295 to $395 after yesterday's Unite conference.

Piper maintains a Neutral rating and raises the PT from $216 to $286, saying the new fulfillment network "solves a merchant pain point" and provides another route for incremental revenue growth.

Baird stays at Outperform and lifts the target from $269 to $360.

The firm says the fulfillment service "should reduce customer churn and improve the value proposition across a broader range of sellers."

SHOP shares are up 1.2% pre-market to $330.97.

Shopify has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.