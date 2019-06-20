Gold skyrockets near six-year highs as Iraq shoots down U.S. drone

Comex gold futures +2.7% to $1,385.60/oz., on course for their biggest one-day advance since October, surging on the combination of escalating tensions in the Middle East and the Fed's fresh rate-cut signal yesterday.

Futures earlier reached a peak of $1,397.70/oz., the highest since September 2013; also, silver +2.8% to $15.38/oz. and platinum +1.7% to $819.70/oz.

Already rising in the wake of yesterday's Fed statement, prices surged following news overnight that Iran's Revolutionary Guard had shot down a U.S. drone it said flew over its territory.

Precious metals equities are rallying pre-market: DRD +8.9% , CDE +6% , AU +5.1% , GFI +4.8% , SBGL +4.1% , IAG +4% , KGC +3.8% , AG +3.7% , WPM +3.3% , AEM +3.3% , GOLD +3.2% , NEM +3% , HMY +3% .

ETFs: GLD, GDX, NUGT, GDXJ, JNUG, GGN, DUST, IAU, AGQ, SIL, PHYS, USLV, JDST, SGOL, GOEX, UGLD, ZSL, SGDM, UGL, DGP, GLL, ASA, GLDI, OUNZ, SLVP, DSLV, RING, DZZ, SGDJ, DGL, DGLD, DBS, PTM