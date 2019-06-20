Arbutus receives clearance to initiate early-stage AB-729 trial; shares up 8% premarket

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) has received regulatory clearance to initiate a Phase 1a/1b clinical trial of AB-729, a subcutaneously-administered RNA interference (RNAi) agent.

The Company was requested to complete its ongoing 3- and 6-month toxicology studies before commencing this trial. Based on further interaction with the regulatory authority, a revised protocol was submitted and Arbutus has received clearance to begin the Phase 1a/1b clinical trial.

AB-729-001 is a single and multiple dose clinical trial to investigate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of AB-729 administered by subcutaneous injection to healthy subjects and patients with chronic hepatitis B infection.