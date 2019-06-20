A doubting Goldman Sachs on Tesla again

Goldman Sachs drops its price target on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to $158 from $200 to adjust for lowered volume expectations for the second half of 2019.

Looking further down the road, GS analyst David Tamberrino asks what are the sustainable demand levels for Model S, Model X and Model 3? Even factoring in the Model Y, Roadster 2.0, Semi and pickup truck product - Tamberrino and team don't see Tesla as a 1M unit per year player.

Goldman Sachs keeps its entrenched Sell rating on Tesla.