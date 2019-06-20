Paris Air Show - Day 4: More 737 MAX orders?

Boeing (NYSE:BA) is in talks with more airlines for sales of its grounded 737 MAX after receiving a letter of intent for 200 planes from British Airways owner IAG.

Sales chief Ihssane Mounir also dismissed the launch of Airbus's (OTCPK:EADSY) A321XLR as suitable for only a "sliver" of the market that Boeing intends to address with a possible new midsize airplane (NMA).

It's hard to know the exact order tally at this point, but the contract value each planemaker has currently scored at the expo is likely around $35B.

Check back for updates.

