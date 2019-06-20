Broadridge adds private market data to distribution insight platform

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) signs an agreement with Preqin, a provider of global private market data, to offer clinets private assets and flows data for alternative products.

Broadridge is integrating Preqin's private market data into its distribution data and analytics platform, which provides global mutual fund and ETF distribution data to asset managers to help track asset flows, measure market share, identify opportunities, and benchmark sales performance across global markets.

The Preqin data comprises intelligence on ~$10.42T of assets in private equity, venture capital, hedge funds, real estate, infrastructure, private debt, and natural resources.