Trevena +6% premarket as Oliceridine study commences

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) has initiated the healthy volunteer QT interval study for oliceridine, an investigational drug candidate for the management of moderate to severe acute pain.

The Company expects topline data in Q4 and resubmit the New Drug Application (NDA) for oliceridine in Q1 2020.

The primary objective of the study is to collect the additional QT interval data requested by the FDA for the resubmission of the NDA for oliceridine. The study will be performed in healthy volunteers at a single site as a three-period crossover design.

Trevena plans to submit data on approx. 60 volunteers.