Union Gaming calls out casino sleeper

Union Gaming starts off coverage on Twin River Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:TRWH) with a Buy rating.

"Twin River is an underappreciated, catalyst-rich, regional SMID-cap gaming company with a solid balance sheet, strong FCF generation, and a proven track record of accretive M&A," writes analyst John DeCree.

He notes that an upcoming secondary offering by Twin River on the behalf of a shareholder could give investors a crack at an attractive entry point.

Union Gaming assigns a price target of $38 to Twin River to rep +30% upside potential. Twin River isn't widely covered on Wall Street.