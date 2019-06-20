Commercial Metals pops after Q3 earnings topper

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) +1.7% pre-market after beating FQ3 earnings expectations and improving Y/Y revenues by more than a third to $1.61B, reflecting the strength of construction activity as well as the resilient U.S. and Polish economies.

CMC's Americas Mills segment recorded Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $158M, up 76% Y/Y, the result of decreases in both ferrous scrap cost and manufacturing costs due to higher production levels, combined with relatively flat selling prices.

The company says outlook for demand remains "very positive," driven by the continued strength in non-residential construction activity levels in its markets, while strong cash flows should allow for the opportunity to reduce debt levels.