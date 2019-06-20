Kroger down post Q1 results

Kroger (NYSE:KR) slips after posting in-line sales for Q1 and EPS just ahead of estimates.

Identical sales without fuel grew 1.5% and digital sales expanded 42% for the quarter.

Gross margin was 22.2% and FIFO gross margin, excluding fuel, decreased 40 bps.

FY2019 Guidance: Adjusted Identical sales: +2% to +2.25%; EPS: $2.38 to $2.48; Adjusted EPS: $2.15 to $2.25; Operating profit: $2.9B to $3B; Tax rate: 23%; Adjusted tax rate: 22%; Capex: $3B to $3.2B.

KR -1.86% premarket.

Previously: Kroger EPS beats by $0.01, revenue in-line (June 20)