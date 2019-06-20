JinkoSolar powers 351 MW Vietnam solar park, one of Asia's biggest

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) +1.1% pre-market after announcing it has supplied 351 MW of solar modules for a solar park in Vietnam, in one of the largest PV projects in the Asia Pacific region.

JKS has supplied the equipment to Power Construction Corp. of China for the Hong Phong solar park, which recently was integrated into Vietnam's national grid.

Earlier this week, JKS said it had supplied 258 MW of monocrystalline PERC double glass modules for installation at one of the largest solar-wind hybrid projects in Vietnam.