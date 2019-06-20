Chase and Southwest launch credit card for business owners

JPMorgan's (NYSE:JPM) Chase and Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) introduce a credit card for business owners that offers members 80,000 points after qualifying spend.

Among the Southwest Rapid Rewards Performance Business Card benefits are: 9,000 anniversary points after cardmember anniversary; 3 points per $1 spent on Southwest Airlines flights and hotel/car rental partners; 2 points per $1 spent on social media and search engine advertising; 2 points per $1 spent on internet, cable, and phone services; four upgraded boardings per year (when available); inflight WiFi credits; and up to $100 Global Entry or TSA PreCheck Fee Credit.