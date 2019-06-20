Celsion +13% premarket on IRB approval for ThermoDox + MR-HIFU study

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) has received Institutional Review Board (IRB) approval to begin a Phase I study to determine the safety, tolerability and feasibility of ThermoDox (lyso-thermosensitive liposomal doxorubicin) in combination with Magnetic Resonance Guided High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (MR-HIFU) hyperthermia and cyclophosphamide therapy for the local treatment of the primary tumor in metastatic breast cancer (mBC).

The secondary objective of this study is to assess radiological objective response of distant metastases and of the primary breast tumor.

The enrollment is expected to begin in H2 2019.