AECOM urged to review strategic options by Starboard

Activist investor Starboard Value sends a letter to AECOM (NYSE:ACM) calling for a strategic review of its assets, saying the company's businesses are deeply undervalued.

Starboard, which owns 4% of ACM shares, says it welcomes the company's recent announcement that it plans to sell off its management services division, "a positive development [but] just one one piece of a broader set of opportunities to unlock significant value."

ACM's "consistently poor operating history has resulted in several years of disappointing shareholder returns," Starboard says, adding that it sees is no reason for the company to operate at a significant margin disparity vs. its peers given the advantages of larger scale over most of its competitors.