India key to Facebook's currency dreams, Jefferies says

Swiss regulator the Financial Market Supervisory Authority says it's contacted organizers of Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) Libra currency project, in order to assess its impact.

Finma is talking with new Facebook unit Calibra and says it's looking to determine which laws might apply and whether the project need Swiss approval since it's setting up in Geneva.

Meanwhile, Jefferies says Libra will be propelled by India, where a "blooming" Facebook can take advantage of a "S-curve" boom in payments. Users have more than doubled to 310M, from 135.6M in 2015, and could hit 440M by 2023, the firm says.

Meanwhile India's payments market has grown more than 50-fold in two years, to 143T rupees, and rivals Google Pay (GOOG, GOOGL) and Amazon Pay (NASDAQ:AMZN) are setting up footholds in the market, the firm notes.