AUY, HL among premarket gainers

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) +35% on receiving a patent from the European Union for its proprietary medical device, the MapcatSF.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) +30% on announcing interim results from Phase 1b trial of DM199 in chronic kidney disease participants.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) +17% on FDA acceptance of BAXDELA sNDA.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) +16% on new U.S. patent for its power take-off system.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) +13% on global tensions.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) +15% on announcing that AB1788, which will ban the use of second generation anticoagulant rodenticides has moved another step closer to becoming law.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) +9% on Q4 result.

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) +8% as three new leading E-commerce customers joined the customer base.

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) +8% on global tensions.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) +8% .

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) +9% .

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) +7% .

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) +7% on Q4 result.

Twin River Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:TRWH) +7% on positive upgrade.

Gold Resource (NYSEMKT:GORO) +7% .

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) +7% on gene therapy pact.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) +6% .

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) +6% .

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) +5% on pricing equity offering.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) +6% .

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) +6% .

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) +6% .

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) +5% on global tensions.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) +6% as pre-sales exceed expectations for new, revolutionary EVO-HD in-car system.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) +5% on global tensions.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) +5% as Oliceridine study commences.