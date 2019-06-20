AUY, HL among premarket gainers

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) +35% on receiving a patent from the European Union for its proprietary medical device, the MapcatSF.
DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) +30% on announcing interim results from Phase 1b trial of DM199 in chronic kidney disease participants.
Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) +17% on FDA acceptance of BAXDELA sNDA.
Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) +16% on new U.S. patent for its power take-off system.
IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) +13% on global tensions.
SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) +15% on announcing that AB1788, which will ban the use of second generation anticoagulant rodenticides has moved another step closer to becoming law.
American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) +9% on Q4 result.
Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) +8% as three new leading E-commerce customers joined the customer base.
DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) +8% on global tensions.
Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) +8%.
Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) +9%.
W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) +7%.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) +7% on Q4 result.
Twin River Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:TRWH) +7% on positive upgrade.
Gold Resource (NYSEMKT:GORO) +7%.
Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) +7% on gene therapy pact.
Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) +6%.
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) +6%.
Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) +5% on pricing equity offering.
Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) +6%.
California Resources (NYSE:CRC) +6%.
Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) +6%.
Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) +5% on global tensions.
Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) +6% as pre-sales exceed expectations for new, revolutionary EVO-HD in-car system.
Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) +5% on global tensions.
Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) +5% as Oliceridine study commences.
AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) +5% on global tensions.
