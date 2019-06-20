China iron ore price hits highest since at least 2013

China iron ore futures soared to a new record overnight after Rio Tinto cut its Pilbara shipment guidance, indicating that supply could remain tight even as Vale resumes full operations at its Brucutu mine.

The most-actively traded September iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange settled +3.9% to 831 yuan/ton ($121.01) - the highest level for the benchmark since trading of China's iron ore futures started in 2013.

Spot prices of iron ore for delivery to China were at five-year peaks of $114/ton for the 62% grade, $128 for the 65% grade, $102 for the 58% grade, and $82.50 for the 52% grade, according to SteelHome consultancy.

FCX +3.2% , BHP +2.5% , VALE +2.3% , RIO +1.1% premarket.

Other relevant tickers include OTCQX:FSUMF, OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY, OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY