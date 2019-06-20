YY bouncing back after pricing convertible offering

YY is rebounding from a decline yesterday in the wake of proposing an $850M convertible debt offering.

Shares fell 8% yesterday but are up 1.5% out of today's open so far.

The company priced $425M in convertible senior notes due 2025 at 0.75%/year and $425M in convertible senior notes due 2026 at 1.375%/year.

The initial conversion rate of the 2025 notes is 10.4271 ADS per $1,000 principal; the initial conversion rate of the 2026 notes is also 10.4271 ADS per $1,000 principal. In both cases that marks a conversion price of $95.90 per ADS, a 35% conversion premium over yesterday's close.