S&P starts at record high; 10-year Treasury yield slides near three-year low

The S&P 500 skies to a new all-time high in early trade, lifted by central banks around the world signaling easier monetary policy; S&P and Dow both +0.9%, Nasdaq +1.1%.
The Bank of England and Bank of Japan joined the U.S. Federal Reserve in leaving their rates unchanged overnight.
As a result, European bourses are broadly higher, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.6%, France's CAC +0.7% and Germany's DAX +0.9%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.6% and China's Shanghai Composite +2.4%.
In the U.S., all 11 S&P 500 industry sectors are higher, led by energy (+1.9%), which is rising on the back of higher oil prices.
U.S. Treasury yields remain near multi-year lows on expectations for lower rates, with the two-year yield down 4 bps to 1.71% and the 10-year yield 3 bps lower at 2.00%; U.S. Dollar Index -0.5% to 96.68.
Gold gets a bid from the lower dollar and lower yields, +2.8% to 1386.80/oz. and a near six-year high.
U.S. WTI crude oil +4.3% to $56.10/bbl after Iran shot down a U.S. drone overnight.
Still ahead: leading economic indicators
Now read: Philly fed outlook misses expectations »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox