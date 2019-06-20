Oppenheimer positive on Shopify's Investor Day

Oppenheimer issues a positive review of Shopify's (NYSE:SHOP) Investor Day even as it keeps a Perform rating on the online retailer due to valuation. Key snippets from the firm's note are posted below.

"We found the company’s product updates, new developer tools and the overall commentary on the digital commerce and consumer experience strategy, trends and opportunities, as positives."

"On balance, Shopify announced the strategic initiative to enter the fulfillment operations category, which we think makes sense in the long- term, but it could take time to gain comfort with."

"We come away from the investor meeting encouraged that Shopify is executing well and is disrupting the digital commerce opportunity."