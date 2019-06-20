Garmin rolls out Tacx products after acquisition

After wrapping its acquisition of bike trainer maker Tacx Onroerend en Roerend Goed in April, Garmin (GRMN +0.7% ) says it's made a line of Tacx products available now and promises more on the way.

Smart trainers including the NEO 2 Smart, FLUX S Smart, Flow Smart and Satori Smart are available. Basic trainers, rollers and accessories are also ready for purchase.

The company also has announced a new RV 785 GPS navigator, with RV-specific navigation options and a built-in dash camera for camping enthusiasts. It's expected to be available this month with MSRP of $499.99.