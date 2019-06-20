Santander Consumer USA cut to neutral by Susquehanna

Susquehanna Financial analyst Jack Micenko cuts Santander Consumer USA (SC +0.4% ) to neutral from positive, adding that valuation is more appropriate after a run-up in the stock.

Price target raised to $26 from $25.

Says auto loan companies, at current levels, "appropriately reflect the myriad of positive developments" and now sees "risk/reward more balanced."

SC's six-month price performance of 39% outpaces financial sector's median 8.0% rise during the same period.

Quant rating Very Bullish; Sell-side average rating Outperform (6 Buy, 3 Outperform, 11 Hold).