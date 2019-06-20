Pricing check on Old Dominion Freight Lines

Bank of America Merrill Lynch weights in on Old Dominion Freight Lines (NASDAQ:ODFL) after meeting with management.

Old Dominion told the BAML team that a handful of its competitors had shown some lack of pricing discipline in recent months, but that it has varied by region with overall pricing moderating but still ahead of cost inflation.

"OD emphasized that it would not make concessions on pricing for the sake of maintaining market share, as it believes that its service levels, industry dynamics, and approach towards managing assets give it a competitive advantage," updates the firm.

BAML increases its price objective on Neutral-rated Old Dominion Freight Lines to $150 from $144.