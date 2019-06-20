Mortgage rates stabilize

After consistent declines in the late spring, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averages 3.84% for the week ending June 20, 2019, up 2 basis points from 3.82% in the previous week, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey.

Compares with 4.57% at this time a year ago.

“While the continued drop in mortgage rates has paused, homebuyer demand has not. This is evident in increased purchase activity and loan amounts, indicating that homebuyers still have the willingness and capacity to purchase homes," says Freddie Chief Economist Sam Khater.

15-year FRM averages 3.25% vs. 3.26% in the previous week and 4.04% at this time a year ago.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable mortgage at 3.48% vs. 3.51% in the previous week and 3.83% at this time a year ago.

