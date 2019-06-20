Jensyn acquisition completes business combination with Peck Electric

Jensyn Acquisition (NASDAQ:JSYN) and Peck Electric has completed their previously announced combination.

Post combination, Peck Electric Co. has become a wholly owned subsidiary of Jensyn named “The Peck Company Holdings, Inc.”, whose common shares will commence trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "PECK.”

Additionally, the stockholders of Peck Electric Co. have exchanged their shares in Peck Electric Co. for ~3.23M shares of Jensyn common stock representing ~59% of Jensyn’s outstanding shares.

The senior management of Peck will replace Jensyn’s existing management team. Jeff Peck will serve as the Company’s CEO.

Press Release