Citi rates HTA, HR, DOC neutral in new coverage

Citi analysts Michael Bilerman and Nicholas Joseph pick up coverage of medical office building REITs Healthcare Realty Trust (HR +0.5% ), Healthcare Trust of America (HTA +0.3% ), and Physicians Realty Trust (DOC +0.4% ) with neutral ratings.

Though constructive on medical office buildings due to focus on lower costs and lower risk procedures for patient care, potential legislation and regulatory changes in health care pose risks, they write in a note.

Catalysts include external growth opportunities through acquisitions, development and re-development, along with strong interest from the investment market keeping cap rates low for high-quality assets, the analysts write.

HR sell-side average rating Neutral (1 Buy, 13 Hold).

HTA sell-side average rating Outperform (6 Buy, 8 Hold).

DOC sell-side average rating Outperform (5 Buy, 2 Outperform, 8 Hold).