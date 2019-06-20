Brazilian approval coming soon for IBM-Red Hat?

MLex Market Insight says Brazil will soon approve IBM's (IBM +1.6% ) acquisition of Red Hat (RHT +0.4% ).

Last week, MLex reported the deal hadn't triggered any concerns with Brazilian antitrust regulators, and most local competitors had neutral opinions on the matter.

Update with new details (via Bloomberg):

MLex says an approval without conditions could happen within the next two weeks.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) has reportedly been involved in the review and was asking for behavioral remedies, but the regulators don't see an issue. It isn't clear whether Nutanix will appeal.