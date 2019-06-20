Sharps releases new hazardous cleanup solution

Sharps Compliance (SMED) has released the Hazardous Drug Spill Control Kit, a USP <800> complaint spill kit for the cleanup of chemotherapy and other hazardous drug spills.

USP <800> requires spill kits to contain "all of the materials needed to clean HD spills and be readily available in all areas where HDs are routinely handled."

The new standards apply to "all workers, patients, and the general public who may be accessing facilities where HDs are prepared" and "who receive, prepare, administer, transport, or otherwise come in contact with hazardous drugs and all the environments in which they are handled."