Bear manager eyes UPS, Snap-On, Wayfair and Webster Financial

AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE) Co-Manager Brad Lamensdorf singles out UPS (NYSE:UPS), Snap- On (NYSE:SNA), Wayfair (NYSE:W) and Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) as bear picks.

UPS: Lamensdorf says UPS is playing games with its balance sheet. "For instance, it is extending its equipment depreciation schedule, from currently 3-to-5 years all the way out to 15 years, an accounting gimmick that is intended to lower its costs," he warns.

Snap-On: Lamensdorf notes that Snap-on has increased sales by financing some 60% of its sales within its own finance department. "This gives this company entry to sales it would be blocked from if it had to use outside financing," he adds,

Wayfair: The more Wayfair sells, the more losses it reports as it competes with Amazon and Walmart on price, observes Lamensdorf.

Webster Financial: Downside is seen due to competition with Keybank in Connecticut.