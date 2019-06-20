Gem Diamonds divests its Ghaghoo mine to a local company

Gem Diamonds (OTCPK:GMDMF) sold its Ghaghoo mine in Botswana to Pro Civil for $5.4M, marking its exit from Botswana.

Gem acquired the mine from De Beers in 2007, and after spending over $85M in developing an underground mine, the company wrote off $170M in March 2017 against the asset, .

The company says that the sale is in line with its strategic objective to dispose of non-core assets.

Proceeds from the Ghaghoo sale, expected to close in Q3, will be used for general corporate purposes.