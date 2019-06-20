Verizon could disrupt wireless merger with bold Dish purchase - Citi

With a merger deal between Sprint and T-Mobile seemingly inching closer to completion each day, Verizon (VZ -1.1% ) has an inside line to upstaging the merger, Citi says: by buying Dish Network (DISH +1.5% ).

Such a deal would alleviate shareholder concerns about Verizon's positioning amid the 5G transition, as it would "help Verizon retain network leadership, quickly offer a robust national footprint for 5G, and further re-shape the FiOS business by scaling up or out of the video business," Michael Rollins says.

It's a "pivotal moment that may warrant bold action in a low-rate environment," Rollins writes, and says potential advantages might outweigh a "moderately dilutive" deal even if Verizon paid about $95/share for Dish, vs. a current price of $39.49. That would imply spectrum value of $1.50 per MHz.