Verizon could disrupt wireless merger with bold Dish purchase - Citi

With a merger deal between Sprint and T-Mobile seemingly inching closer to completion each day, Verizon (VZ -1.1%) has an inside line to upstaging the merger, Citi says: by buying Dish Network (DISH +1.5%).
Such a deal would alleviate shareholder concerns about Verizon's positioning amid the 5G transition, as it would "help Verizon retain network leadership, quickly offer a robust national footprint for 5G, and further re-shape the FiOS business by scaling up or out of the video business," Michael Rollins says.
It's a "pivotal moment that may warrant bold action in a low-rate environment," Rollins writes, and says potential advantages might outweigh a "moderately dilutive" deal even if Verizon paid about $95/share for Dish, vs. a current price of $39.49. That would imply spectrum value of $1.50 per MHz.
Other national carriers today: Sprint (NYSE:S) -1%; T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) -1.2%; AT&T (NYSE:T) -0.1%.
