AES edges higher after BAML upgrade but most utilities lag

The utilities sector (XLU -0.2% ) is a notable laggard in today's broad stock market rally, as a sharp drop in longer-term Treasury yields is balanced with a gain in AES Corp. (AES +0.7% ) after a BofA Merrill Lynch upgrade.

In raising AES to Neutral from Underperform with a $16.50 price target, BAML analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith discusses a "constructive" meeting with management, saying he sees upside to renewable development opportunities and expects opportunities in Vietnam and the Atlantic Basin to drive growth.

Among the most widely-held utilities: DUK +0.3% , D -0.2% , NEE -0.4% , SO -0.1% , EXC -0.1% , PEG +0.2% .

ETFs: XLU, UTG, VPU, GUT, IDU, BUI, FUTY, RYU, UPW, PSCU, FXU, SDP, PUI