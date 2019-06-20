AES edges higher after BAML upgrade but most utilities lag

The utilities sector (XLU -0.2%) is a notable laggard in today's broad stock market rally, as a sharp drop in longer-term Treasury yields is balanced with a gain in AES Corp. (AES +0.7%) after a BofA Merrill Lynch upgrade.
In raising AES to Neutral from Underperform with a $16.50 price target, BAML analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith discusses a "constructive" meeting with management, saying he sees upside to renewable development opportunities and expects opportunities in Vietnam and the Atlantic Basin to drive growth.
Among the most widely-held utilities: DUK +0.3%, D -0.2%, NEE -0.4%, SO -0.1%, EXC -0.1%, PEG +0.2%.
ETFs: XLU, UTG, VPU, GUT, IDU, BUI, FUTY, RYU, UPW, PSCU, FXU, SDP, PUI
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox