Companies slow pace of repatriating profits in Q1

U.S. companies brought back to the U.S. $100.2B in foreign profits in Q1 2019, bringing the total to $876.8B since tax reform was enacted at the end of 2017.

The total hasn't reached the $4T of overseas profits that President Trump expected to be returned as a result of the tax overhaul.

The amount returned in Q4 2018 was revised up to $146.6B from the prior estimate of $85.9B.

The pace of profit repatriation has slowed; in Q1 2018, companies brought back $285.9B of overseas profits to the U.S.

The repatriation figures are part of the Department of Commerce's U.S. current-account balance report, which showed the deficit narrowed to $130.4B from $143.9B in Q4 2018.