BAE will fulfill Saudi contracts despite export ruling

BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY -2.2% ) will continue to support the U.K. government in its agreements it has made with Saudi Arabia following a court ruling today that stated Britain had granted arms export licenses unlawfully.

The company said the ruling does not halt exports but means Britain will pause issuing new permits.

"We will assess the result of the UK Government's reconsideration of its decision-making on the basis set out by the court, once it has been made," BAE announced, adding it complied with all relevant export control laws.