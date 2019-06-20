Rio Tinto renews work on Simandou iron ore deposit - Bloomberg

Rio Tinto (RIO +0.3% ) is looking at new ways to develop the giant Simandou iron ore deposit in Guinea after nearly reaching a deal to sell the project last year, Bloomberg reports.

Rio has rehired consultants to work with its own team to study how the mine can be developed and determine the best way to export material out of the country, according to the report.

Part of Simandou's allure is that it contains some of the highest quality ore, which is now in high demand from steelmakers since it is less polluting; Rio views this as a long-term structural change in the market and that ore from Simandou will be in demand for decades.

Simandou has caused much trouble for Rio over the years - criminal probes, two executives dismissed over payments, a bitter dispute with Israeli mining tycoon Beny Steinmetz - but the potential riches from a resource containing more than 2B tons of iron ore are not easy to discard.